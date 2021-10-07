Govt. to convene session of National Assembly for important legislation

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Thursday consulted Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar at Speaker House for convening the session to take up important legislative business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Thursday consulted Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar at Speaker House for convening the session to take up important legislative business.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would forward a summary to the President of Pakistan in this regard and session may be convened on October 22, 2021.

Dr. Babar Awan said the government wants to ensure pro-public legislation without any delay and it would be ensured as per directions of Prime Minister.

Speaker National Assembly hoped that all parties in the House would cooperate in such an important legislation.

He said that every possible effort would be made to ensure smooth proceedings in the House.