UrduPoint.com

Govt. To Convene Session Of National Assembly For Important Legislation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 08:51 PM

Govt. to convene session of National Assembly for important legislation

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Thursday consulted Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar at Speaker House for convening the session to take up important legislative business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Thursday consulted Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar at Speaker House for convening the session to take up important legislative business.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs would forward a summary to the President of Pakistan in this regard and session may be convened on October 22, 2021.

Dr. Babar Awan said the government wants to ensure pro-public legislation without any delay and it would be ensured as per directions of Prime Minister.

Speaker National Assembly hoped that all parties in the House would cooperate in such an important legislation.

He said that every possible effort would be made to ensure smooth proceedings in the House.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Business Babar Awan May October All Government

Recent Stories

More Germans Vaccinated Than Previously Thought - ..

More Germans Vaccinated Than Previously Thought - Health Minister

11 seconds ago
 Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Polit ..

Russian editors warn time up, 15 years since Politkovskaya murder

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct li ..

Pakistan Navy, Royal Saudi Naval Forces conduct live weapon firing during Exerci ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institu ..

Pakistan firmly stands by global, regional institutions & states to bring sustai ..

5 minutes ago
 Court dismisses accused petition in Noor Mukadam m ..

Court dismisses accused petition in Noor Mukadam murder case

5 minutes ago
 India to re-open for tourists from October 15

India to re-open for tourists from October 15

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.