Govt to convert all C-class bus stands to B-class: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Transport Department has decided to convert public bus stands throughout the province from C-Class into B-Class for providing quality transport facilities to people.

This was stated by provincial Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khitchi while presiding over a departmental meeting at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

The matters regarding improving the condition of bus stands and provision of quality transport facilities to the people were reviewed in detail during the meeting.

Jahanzeb Khitchi directed the department to take effective measures in this regard. He said that the department was being set up on modern lines in order to provide modern, comfortable and respectable transport facilities to women, children and senior citizens.

Secretary Transport Asad-ur-Rehman Gillani and other officers were also present on the occasion.