Govt to convert KP varsities to solar energy; solarization of UET Peshawar approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher education and Information Kamran Bangash Thursday Khyber Pakhtunkuwa government was focusing to convert all nine public sector universities of the province to solar energy aiming power load reduction.

He was visiting University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar here on Thursday. Accompanied By Advisor to KP CM on Energy and Power Himayat Ullah, he also approved "Solarization of UET Main Campus" project and directed starting of technical work immediately.

Advisor on Energy and Power Himayat Ullah said project management needs to be strengthened for such mega projects and assured UET Peshawar that the Government would strengthen varsity in enhancing its consultancy services.

Project Director Swat University of Engineering Technology Peshawar Dr Najeeb Ullah briefed the delegation about solarization project of UET Peshawar and said solarization would cover 2 MW of electricity and save Rs 9.

5 million annually.

At present, UET is getting electricity from PESCO at the cost of Rs 20 per unit which costs Rs 32 million annually. He said that parties including UET Peshawar and PEDO would work together through a 25 years agreement that would be signed in the near future.

Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said that solarization project would be launched by May 2021 and to be made operational by the end of this year.

Prof. Dr. MA Irfan, Dean, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Dr Adnan Dawood, Director USPCAS-E gave presentations to the delegation.

Later, the delegation visited UET Gems and Jewelry Center of Excellence and Earthquake Engineering Center.

Prof Dr Siraj-ul-Islam, Dean Faculty of Architecture, Dr Khizar Azam Khan, Prof Dr Misbah Ullah, Treasurer, Naeem Khan, CEO PEDO and other officials were also present on the occasion.