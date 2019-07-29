UrduPoint.com
Govt To Convert Public Sector Universities On Solar Energy System: Dr Akhtar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 12:42 PM

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik has said the government was planning to convert the public sector educational institutions, buildings and houses on solar energy system in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ):Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik has said the government was planning to convert the public sector educational institutions, buildings and houses on solar energy system in the province.

While talking to a news channel, he said in the first phase, the public universities would be converted into solar energy system through a project.

While, public buildings and houses would also be made on solar system so that provision of cheap electricity concept of the present government could be realized in a befitting manner.

In reply to a question, he said the universities hold their own bank account system and the concerned management of these educational institutions could hire the companies for installation of solar projects in their premises.

The minister stated the step would help reduce burden on the government sector power companies.

Dr Muhammad Akhtar said solar energy was much cheaper than the energy being produced through existing system.

He said currently, the universities were paying nearly Rs 18 per unit while after conversion to solar power system it would cost about five to six rupee per unit.

The energy, which the government would save by introducing and installing that solar projects, could be utilized for industrial sector.

He said in the second and third phase, all the public sector buildings and houses would be made independent in terms of planting solar system.

To another question, the minister said the Quad-e-Azam solar project was producing 100 MW, while the 300 mega watt was being produced through other solar system projects in Punjab, he added.

Dr Akhtar said that some 47 per cent energy of the country was being consumed in houses which would also be converted into the solar system in phases.

He said that present government was seriously working on a project and focusing on resources that could be helpful in generating cost effective energy both for public and the public sector institutions.

