UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Cooperate In Addressing Economic Challenges: Khurram Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi 38 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:40 PM

Govt to cooperate in addressing economic challenges: Khurram Nawaz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Nawaz Friday said that the government would extend cooperation in addressing economic challenges and for formulating Charter of Economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Nawaz Friday said that the government would extend cooperation in addressing economic challenges and for formulating Charter of Economy.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that the government would not stop the process of accountability and never offer any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Khurram Nawaz said that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar assured the opposition that the government would think about the positive offer by the opposition, of Charter of Economy.

He said that the masses had given mandate to PTI on the bases of accountability which would never stop and the government would continue to play its role for active and transparent process of accountability.

Terming the charter of economy as the second phase of charter of democracy, Riaz Fatyana said that the process of accountability can never be stopped but instead it would get more pace in future.

He said the government would consider any positive proposal from the opposition adding that cases against Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were not registered by PTI, and neither the government had any role in their arrest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Democracy National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Media From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Disaster risk management project launched in four ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Segment of Druzhba to Be Cleared of 'Di ..

1 minute ago

Poland Blocks EU's Initiative for Zero Carbon Emis ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Huawei to Discuss Firm's Possible Use of R ..

17 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan la ..

17 minutes ago

Credit goes to security agencies, FO on revival of ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.