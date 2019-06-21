Govt to cooperate in addressing economic challenges: Khurram Nawaz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Nawaz Friday said that the government would extend cooperation in addressing economic challenges and for formulating Charter of Economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Nawaz Friday said that the government would extend cooperation in addressing economic challenges and for formulating Charter of Economy.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that the government would not stop the process of accountability and never offer any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Khurram Nawaz said that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar assured the opposition that the government would think about the positive offer by the opposition, of Charter of Economy.

He said that the masses had given mandate to PTI on the bases of accountability which would never stop and the government would continue to play its role for active and transparent process of accountability.

Terming the charter of economy as the second phase of charter of democracy, Riaz Fatyana said that the process of accountability can never be stopped but instead it would get more pace in future.

He said the government would consider any positive proposal from the opposition adding that cases against Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif were not registered by PTI, and neither the government had any role in their arrest.