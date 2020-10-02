UrduPoint.com
Gov't To Crackdown Against SOP Violations In Restaurants, Marriage Halls: Asad Umar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 05:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said that after reports of potential spread of COVID-19 through indoor restaurants and marriage halls, the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) had asked all the provinces and federating units to launch a crackdown against violation of Standard Operative Procedures (SOPs).

In his tweet, the minister who also chairs the meetings of NCOC, said "Indoor restaurants and marriage halls (are)emerging as high contributors to COVID-19 spread".

"We must not allow irresponsible behaviour of some to put the health of everyone at risk," he added.

Meanwhile around six marriage halls and 103 restaurants have been closed in Karachi due to non compliance of health guidelines and Coronavirus prevalence in their premises.

The NCOC instructed all provinces including Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure health guidelinesand protocols for public safety and health.

