Govt to crackdown against SOPs' violators: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said the government would crackdown against those violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The provincial and Islamabad administration are directed to tighten implementation of SOPs and crackdown on violations which are taking place," Asad Umar who is also the Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in his tweet.

He said "In the NCOC meeting this morning we decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to sharp increase in the COVID positivity".