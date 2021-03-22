UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Crackdown Against SOPs' Violators: Asad Umar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:43 PM

Govt to crackdown against SOPs' violators: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said the government would crackdown against those violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) meant to contain the spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said the government would crackdown against those violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) meant to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The provincial and Islamabad administration are directed to tighten implementation of SOPs and crackdown on violations which are taking place," Asad Umar who is also the Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in his tweet.

He said "In the NCOC meeting this morning we decided to increase restrictions of activities contributing to sharp increase in the COVID positivity".

Related Topics

Islamabad Asad Umar Government

Recent Stories

Bowling all-rounder Hasan Ali to ender bio-secure ..

8 minutes ago

Cotton futures open lower

3 minutes ago

Space4Youth Essay competition launched

3 minutes ago

Benin receives a batch of Sinovac vaccine

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 9,284 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly 47,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 more de ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.