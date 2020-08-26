UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. To Create More Employment Opportunities For Youth Through IT Industry: Amin Ul Haque

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:24 PM

Govt. to create more employment opportunities for youth through IT industry: Amin ul Haque

Minister for Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said youth are the asset and work was underway on different projects for creating more employment opportunities for them through IT industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said youth are the asset and work was underway on different projects for creating more employment opportunities for them through IT industry.

The Minister expressed these view while chairing the 7th meeting of the Prime Minister's Taskforce on IT and Telecom, said a news release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting while the Co-Chairman of the PM's Taksforce on IT and Telecom Dr. Attaur Rehman joined the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that merit and transparency are the top priority in his ministry and its attached departments.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Ministry of IT was committed for increasing of IT exports and manufacturing of quality mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that work is going on regarding fibrization and steps are being taken for providing broadband services both in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

The Minister said that he will soon meet Chief Minister Sindh to discuss abolishing of sales tax on IT export revenue, adding that IT industries are moving from Sindh to other provinces due to sales tax on IT export revenue.

He said that Prime Minister kept special interest in the development of the IT sector of Pakistan, joint efforts and work with honesty is vital for completion of the vision of digital Pakistan.

Earlier, the chair was briefed about the recommendations regarding IT and Telecom sector.

The meeting was also attended by authorities from PTA, Pakistan Engineering Council among others.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Exports Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Pakistan Engineering Council From Industry Top Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

56 minutes ago

Court grants NAB physical remand of absconder accu ..

2 minutes ago

PEDO's revenue registers significant increase duri ..

2 minutes ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

56 minutes ago

Men must pay dower to wives before contracting sec ..

2 minutes ago

Movie Piracy Group Cost US Production Studios Mill ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.