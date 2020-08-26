Govt. to create more employment opportunities for youth through IT industry: Amin ul Haque

Minister for Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said youth are the asset and work was underway on different projects for creating more employment opportunities for them through IT industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Wednesday said youth are the asset and work was underway on different projects for creating more employment opportunities for them through IT industry.

The Minister expressed these view while chairing the 7th meeting of the Prime Minister's Taskforce on IT and Telecom, said a news release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting while the Co-Chairman of the PM's Taksforce on IT and Telecom Dr. Attaur Rehman joined the meeting through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said that merit and transparency are the top priority in his ministry and its attached departments.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Ministry of IT was committed for increasing of IT exports and manufacturing of quality mobile phones in Pakistan.

He said that work is going on regarding fibrization and steps are being taken for providing broadband services both in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

The Minister said that he will soon meet Chief Minister Sindh to discuss abolishing of sales tax on IT export revenue, adding that IT industries are moving from Sindh to other provinces due to sales tax on IT export revenue.

He said that Prime Minister kept special interest in the development of the IT sector of Pakistan, joint efforts and work with honesty is vital for completion of the vision of digital Pakistan.

Earlier, the chair was briefed about the recommendations regarding IT and Telecom sector.

The meeting was also attended by authorities from PTA, Pakistan Engineering Council among others.