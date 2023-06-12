UrduPoint.com

Govt. To Curtail Non-developmental Expenses In AJK Budget: PM Anwaar Ul Haq

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that appropriate funds will be allocated under the development budget whereas non-developmental expenses will be curtailed in the fiscal year 2023-24 AJK budget.

He was addressing the ruling Parliamentary Party meeting of the members of a like-minded group held under his chairmanship at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

The participants of the meeting, while reposing their full confidence in the leadership of PM Anwaar, praised him for resolving the financial and political issues of Azad Jammu & Kashmir amicably.

The meeting held detailed discussions and consultations regarding the formation of the cabinet.

The members of the like-minded group also shared their views and presented their proposals/suggestions to the Prime Minister regarding the forthcoming AJK budget.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq revealed that in the budget special focus would be given to the development of backward areas. Uplift of backward regions, he said, would be the incumbent government's top priority.

"Special attention will be given to improving road infrastructure besides promoting the hotel industry in collaboration with the private sector", he said, adding that better-travelling facilities and hotels with the best accommodation and food facilities would increase the tourist influx in the region.

He said that the coalition government will take concrete steps to provide relief to the people."A lot of work needs to be done in the fields of education and health", the PM said that the development of public sector organizations/institutions would be an important milestone towards creating a welfare state.

He said that state machinery would be mobilized to achieve the goals of a welfare state. He said that the literacy rate of Azad Kashmir was quite good but raising the quality and standard of education was a dire need of the moment." We all have to work for the welfare of the people", the PM said and added that all available resources would be utilized to improve the lives of the people.

The parliamentary party's like-minded group meeting was attended by Abdul Majid Khan, Sardar Mir Akbar, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Nisar Ansar Abdali, Javed Butt, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Sabiha Sadiq, Taqdees Geelani, Imtiaz Naseem, Zafar Malik, Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Pir Mazharul Haq and Dewan Ali Khan Chaghatai and Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid whereas Akmal Sargala, Asim Sharif Butt and Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim participated the meeting via telephone.

