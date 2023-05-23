UrduPoint.com

Govt To Deal With Miscreants Involved In May 9 Violence As Per Law: Dastgir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Govt to deal with miscreants involved in May 9 violence as per law: Dastgir

The Federal Minister has ruled out the impression that any law is being enacted to establish new courts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2023) Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan says the government will deal with the miscreants involved in May 9 violence as per the law.

Talking to foreign media in Islamabad on Tuesday, he made it clear that no injustice will be done while dealing with these elements. Those who attacked civilian institutes and installations will be prosecuted under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and Pakistan Penal Code and those who attacked military installations will be prosecuted under the Army Act, 1952.

He said the government is fully committed to fundamental rights of all Pakistanis.

He said no political party has ever burned national institutions, ambulances, schools and defense installations.

The Minister said peaceful protest is right of everyone but democratic dissent can never be expressed through arson and violence.

He said the political parties constituting the current Federal government have obtained more than two third votes in the July 2018 elections and represent all four provinces with an overwhelming majority.

He said constitutional tenure of the government will end in mid-August and elections will be held in Autumn as per schedule.

