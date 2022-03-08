Govt to deal with opposition in a constitutional way: Ali Muhammad

Minister for State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would respond to opposition's move in a constitutional way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would respond to opposition's move in a constitutional way.

Talking to a Private news channel he said, all the party members were united and their reservations would be addressed if there was any.

He said the government of PTI was in favor of an independent foreign policy as during its tenure relations with China and Russia improved to a greater extent.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the world of aware with the real identity of the Pakistan adding the prime minister knows how to fight back and to deal with the situation.

Ali Muhammad said the prime minister had deep relation with both Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen and that no change was imminent in Punjab for the time being.