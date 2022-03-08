UrduPoint.com

Govt To Deal With Opposition In A Constitutional Way: Ali Muhammad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Govt to deal with opposition in a constitutional way: Ali Muhammad

Minister for State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would respond to opposition's move in a constitutional way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for State on Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said the Government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would respond to opposition's move in a constitutional way.

Talking to a Private news channel he said, all the party members were united and their reservations would be addressed if there was any.

He said the government of PTI was in favor of an independent foreign policy as during its tenure relations with China and Russia improved to a greater extent.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the world of aware with the real identity of the Pakistan adding the prime minister knows how to fight back and to deal with the situation.

Ali Muhammad said the prime minister had deep relation with both Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen and that no change was imminent in Punjab for the time being.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Punjab Russia China All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Root goes as England collapse to 57-4 at lunch

Root goes as England collapse to 57-4 at lunch

3 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib blasts PPP for damaging Sindh govern ..

Farrukh Habib blasts PPP for damaging Sindh governance

3 minutes ago
 FM, Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral ties, re ..

FM, Chinese counterpart discuss bilateral ties, regional and global situation

3 minutes ago
 Full security provided to PPP's long march: Sheikh ..

Full security provided to PPP's long march: Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

3 minutes ago
 Religious ministry seeks applications for Mujadid ..

Religious ministry seeks applications for Mujadid Alif Sani's Urs

6 minutes ago
 Opposition's no-trust misadventure to be foiled wi ..

Opposition's no-trust misadventure to be foiled with full force: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>