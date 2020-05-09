UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Decide Permitting Youm-e-Ali Processions After Consulting Provinces

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:34 AM

Govt to decide permitting Youm-e-Ali processions after consulting provinces

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said that the Government will decide about granting permission to Youm-e-Ali processions after consulting provinces, said a press release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said that the Government will decide about granting permission to Youm-e-Ali processions after consulting provinces, said a press release.

Talking in a video consultative meeting with Shia ulema, he said the government wanted to save the people from deadly pandemic of coronavirus.

He said the religious community has successfully implemented 20 point standard operating procedure (SoPs) for Taraveeh and joint prayers.

The meeting discussed the possibility of holding Youm-e-Ali processions.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Mushtaq Borana, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz, Secretary General Shia Ulema Council Allama Arif Wahidi, Head of Majlis Wahdatul Muslamain Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi and senior officials of provincial governments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Nasir From Government CII Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

1 hour ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

2 hours ago

Daily UK coronavirus toll passes 31,000: govt

2 minutes ago

US suffers biggest job losses in history amid coro ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss to launch virus app pilot next week

2 minutes ago

Pakistan capable of manufacturing ventilators in n ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.