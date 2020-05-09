Govt to decide permitting Youm-e-Ali processions after consulting provinces

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said that the Government will decide about granting permission to Youm-e-Ali processions after consulting provinces, said a press release

Talking in a video consultative meeting with Shia ulema, he said the government wanted to save the people from deadly pandemic of coronavirus.

He said the religious community has successfully implemented 20 point standard operating procedure (SoPs) for Taraveeh and joint prayers.

The meeting discussed the possibility of holding Youm-e-Ali processions.

Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Mushtaq Borana, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz, Secretary General Shia Ulema Council Allama Arif Wahidi, Head of Majlis Wahdatul Muslamain Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi and senior officials of provincial governments attended the meeting.