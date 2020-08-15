Govt. to deliver best through exploring Blue Economy: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs (MoMA) Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said the government would overcome all challenges and deliver its best through exploring potential of Blue Economy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs (MoMA) Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said the government would overcome all challenges and deliver its best through exploring potential of Blue Economy in Pakistan.

The minister through his tweeter handle said, "We will overcome challenges and deliver our best by realizing andmaximizing the enormous potential of Blue Economy in Pakistan."He said acknowledgment of the prime minister was a humble and proud moment for the whole ministry.