Govt To Deliver In All Sectors Including Sports: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 01:44 PM

Govt to deliver in all sectors including sports: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the country's economy was strengthening and the government would deliver in all sectors including sports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that the country's economy was strengthening and the government would deliver in all sectors including sports.

Addressing to the media person here, he said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to mobilize the youth of the country and the credit went to Usman Dar for its materialization.

He congratulated the sports journalists for their active role and said promotions of sport activities were equally important for any nation and its development. Nations felt proud owing to various sports, he added.

He said sports activities helped created healthy environment for competition among the youth and he was proud of the youth who were participating in the mega sport event.

He lauded the efforts of entire team of Kamyab Jawan Programme under Usman Dar for organizing such mega sport event after decades in the Federal capital.

Taking about yesterday's by-poll in Lahore, Gill said the turn-out remained only 18 per cent and 82 per cent voters opted to stay away from the process as only PPP and PML-N nominated candidates were in the run for NA 133 seat.

When the contest was among PPP and PML-N candidates only, similar number of people came to voting, he added.

