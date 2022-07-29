UrduPoint.com

Govt To Deploy Civil Armed Forces In Provinces, AJK, GB During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 09:57 PM

The federal government has decided to deploy civil armed forces in all the provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure law and order during Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal government has decided to deploy civil armed forces in all the provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure law and order during Muharram.

The said decision was taken at a high-level meeting held here on Friday with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the chair, said a press release.

Other important decisions were also taken related to ensuring peace and tranquility during Muharram and the security of congregations and processions routes.

The meeting was apprised that a control room would be set up to monitor the security situation during Muharram. Special teams would also be constituted for ensuring the security of Muharram processions and gatherings.

It was also decided to ensure strict monitoring of social media to prevent the spread of hateful content and religious hatred.

The meeting also recommended to ensure smooth and uninterrupted round the clock power supply during Majalis timing on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Special Interior Secretary, Chief Secretary Punjab, Commandant FC, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, DIG Operations Islamabad Police, and representatives of other law enforcement agencies also attended the meeting.

The IGs Police and Home Secretaries of all four provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan participated in the meeting through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister said peace and order would be ensured at all cost during the Muharram. Foolproof security would be made for Majlis and procession routes, he added.

He directed the ministry to ensure deployment of civil armed forces on the proposal of all provincial, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan governments. National Action Plan should also be strictly implemented to maintain law and order, he added.

Sanaullah said guidance would be sought from the Ulemas and Mashaikh for creating harmony. Effective measures would also be taken to prevent hatred content on social media, he said.

The minister said religious hatred and incitement would not be accepted. He directed the law enforcement agencies to take strict action against the violators.

