Govt To Design A Policy To Protects Women Rights

Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:29 PM

Government would design a policy under Ehsaas housing scheme to protects women's rights by ensuring women have joint ownership of homes built in each of the new housing schemes supported by the government said an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division(PASSD) on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Government would design a policy under Ehsaas housing scheme to protects women's rights by ensuring women have joint ownership of homes built in each of the new housing schemes supported by the government said an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division(PASSD) on Wednesday.

According to details,shortage of affordable housing scheme was one of the rising challenges in Pakistan,the inability to afford decent housing affects marginalized and vulnerable groups the most and exacerbates their poverty.

He further informed to provide housing to particular marginalized groups through targeted schemes, the government envisions a multitier approach.

This includes Panah Gahs in several major cities along with interest free loans for housing to the extremely poor population, including landless farmers, he added.

