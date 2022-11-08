UrduPoint.com

Govt To Detain PTI Leadership If Law, Order Situation Created: Khurram Dastgir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt to detain PTI leadership if law, order situation created: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said that the government would detain the PTI leadership if law and order situation is created.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan was using resources of provincial governments to invade Islamabad for the fourth time.

"Now the PTI long march is no more a political protest after their false accusations against the institution", Dastgir said.

"Strict action will be taken against all those involved in activities contrary to the law and the Constitution," he added.

The minister said armed mob wanted to attack on Islamabad in a bid to topple the sitting government by force and their plans of changing the government would not succeed.

The minister said the government would protect the lives and property of the residents of Islamabad, the public offices, parliament and diplomatic avenue from any untoward incident that might happen in wake of the PTI's long march.

