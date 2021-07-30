Govt. to develop backward areas of Balochistan: Amin-ul Haq

Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications Syed Amin-ul Haq on Friday said the government would take steps to develop backward areas under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications Syed Amin-ul Haq on Friday said the government would take steps to develop backward areas under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He expressed these views while visiting a Software Technology Park in Quetta.

Muhammad Asif briefed the Federal Minister regarding Information Technology in Balochistan and apprised him of his problems.

The Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haq said at least 100 students from Balochistan would be given internships in IT with an aim to provide employment opportunities to the youth in the IT sector keeping in view the backwardness and unemployment.

He said that according to the Prime Minister's vision of Digital Pakistan, the entire country, including Balochistan, 5G networks would be expanded till December 2022. He said that 3g and 4g networks have also been opened in Turbat and Awaran.

"IT and software companies have better opportunities in Pakistan as the best time zone for business", he said Syed Amin-ul Haq said that Pakistan is considered in terms of cheap labor around the world as numbered in second or fourth largest country in terms of the ratio of engineers.

The federal government was striving to develop every sectors of Balochistan in order to remove sense of deprivation from the province, he said.

In this regard, he said that central regime has started works of several development projects in the areas.

He said that Balochistan needs more attention in the IT sector.

"We are ready to provide all kinds of assistance to improve IT sector for interest of Balochistan Youth," he said.

Amin-ul Haq noted Pakistan Software Export board and IT companies deserved congratulations for historic increased in IT exports.

He said that under the Digital Pakistan Vision, the Ministry of IT has created million of jobs in the IT sector in the country, as well as using all its efforts and resources to stabilize the economy.

He said that business in Pakistan for tax-exempt companies with a turnover of billion of Dollars recorded and there are vast investment opportunities available.

Federal Minister said in 2018, broadband was only available to 70 million people against 160 million mobile phone users.

"Today, 100 million people have broadband and 180 million mobile phone users", he maintained.

The government has spent Rs 31 billion in the IT sector over the last three years for betterment of the sector, he remarked.

He said that Pakistan's IT exports have increased by 47% this year as compared to last year and added in 2022 the target for IT exports is 3.5 billion, which is targeted to reach 5 billion by 2023.