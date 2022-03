Govt to develop backward areas of South Punjab: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said it was top priority of the government to develop the backward and deprived areas of South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said it was top priority of the government to develop the backward and deprived areas of South Punjab.

He was talking to members of the Punjab assembly here.

Due to successful economic and business policies of the government the national economy was heading towards stability, he added.

He said turning of wheels of economy would create job opportunities.

The prime minister said the development and public welfare projects were being completed speedily in the whole of Punjab.

For the first time in the history of the country, the government brought a package for the development of South Punjab, he said, adding the setting up of industrial zones in Punjab would create job opportunities.

The legislators appreciated the prime minister and chief minister Punjab for initiating development projects in the province.

The members belonging to South Punjab thanked the prime minister and the chief minister for the South Punjab development package.

