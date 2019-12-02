- Home
Govt To Develop Buddhist Trail In KP, Punjab And AJK To Attract Pilgrims: Prime Minister On Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:19 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd December, 2019) The government is working to develop Buddhist trail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Azad Jammu Kashmir to attract Buddhism Pilgrims from across the world.This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari while addressing a ceremony of "Welcome Christians Season" in Islamabad.
He said the government's initiative to open the trail for foreign pilgrims would open new corridors for religious tourism in the country.Zulfiqar Bukhari said the PTI government is committed to open new horizon for minorities under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and principles of Riyasat-e-Madina.