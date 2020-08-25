UrduPoint.com
Govt To Develop Digital Media, Says Shibli Faraz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:43 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the government was laying special focus on development of digital media, as it has attained tremendous significance in dissemination of information.

He was talking to Mexican President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron in Islamabad.

Giving his views on print and electronic media landscape in Pakistan, Shibli Faraz said it had undergone complete transformation over the past years in terms of outreach and gaining influence in shaping up public opinion.

The Minister also informed the IPU President about the working and functioning of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its various departments.

Both sides also emphasized the need for cooperation in the fields of information and tourism between Pakistan and Mexico.

