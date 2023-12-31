Govt to develop effective health data system: Dr Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Sunday urged for data harmonization to ensure better decision-making for the benefit of the masses in the health sector.

He was addressing the two-day national conference on the Integrated Approach for Evidence-Based Public Health and the Role of the National Health Data Center.

He said that this important platform has provided us an opportunity to explore the avenues for all health-related data sources build consensus and set up modalities for future collaboration, which will foster the process of integration.

He said that the ultimate goal is to use digital technology for harmonization and integration of health-related to improve the health status and well-being of our people.

The minister said the rapid transformation of technology has brought significant advancement in the health sector.

He said that in this era of technological advancements health sector is capturing a huge amount of data through multiple sources, however, ironically these data sets and system interoperability are limited.

He added by doing so we will be moving in the right direction by transforming the data into knowledge for evidence-based decision-making to improve our health indicators.

He said, "Currently we are facing multiple challenges including data fragmentation, interoperability issues, and privacy concerns and there is a need for a robust data governance program."

He said that the availability of quality, reliable, valid and comprehensive data has the power to transform the way and approach healthcare delivery, research, and policy-making.

"It holds the key to unlocking new insights, enabling evidence-based decision-making, and ultimately, saving lives."

He said that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has established the National Health Data Center under NIH with a mandate to align fragmented health data under one central digital repository.

He said that the NHDC has done remarkable work during the COVID-19 pandemic and floods, and is still committed to expanding and strengthening the national surveillance system.

He said that the NIH being a technical arm of the ministry has always stood in front and coordinated and supported provinces in the best possible manner during any emergency of national or international concern.

He said that the Ministry is fully committed to provide all out support to NHDC being one of the seven institutes of NIH under the 2021 re-organization Act.