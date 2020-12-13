Govt to develop international standard sports facilities in rural areas of KP: DG Sports

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Director General Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khan Khattak paid a surprise visit along with Project Director Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project Murad Ali Mohmand and inspected the ongoing construction work on various sports infrastructure-developing facilities in the rural areas of District Mardan.

Accompanied by Head of the Engineering Wing Ahmad Ali with other teams including Deputy Directors Amir Muhammad Bettani, Muhammad Zahid Shah, Engrs. Paras Ahmad and Umar Shehzad, DG Sports KP said their visit is part of the directives issued by Secretary Sports Abid Majeed to expedite work on various ongoing projects that are part of the overall sports infrastructure development at Union Council, Tehsil and District levels.

He said work on the state-of-the-art Sports Complex in village Hathian Mardan is near completion and soon the youth of the area would be facilitated with international standard and much upgraded sports infrastructure developing at rural areas.

He said the facilities including construction of the Sports Complex at Hatiyyan (Mardan), with a multi-purpose indoor Badminton Hall, Cricketing Ground, all time walking track, an indoor Martial Arts Hall with solar light facilities so that the players could be able to practice even during night time as well.

During his visit, Engr. Ahmad Ali briefed about various ongoing projects. Engr. Ahmad Ali said, developing such facilities is to ensure good health to our youth that would help them in physical development, coordination, strength, endurance, tolerance and numerous other benefits.

He disclosed that they also visited Tehsil Kabal Swat where the RCC Roof of Indoor Badminton Hall was completed. He said total 25 numbers of the indoor Badminton Halls have been approved out of 204 schemes and Alhamdulillah execution work is going on all of them except Saddo Badminton Hall, Dir Lower, which will be started next week.

The engineering Wing Chief Engineer Ahmed Ali along with Murad Ali Mohmand, Project Director PM 1000 playground project supervising all site's and checking every step of construction with specified drawing.

As per the directives of Secretary Sports Additional Secretary Sports and DG Sports Project team Engineers Ahmed Ali, Tanveer Khan, Paras Ahmad and Umar are working day and night. Project Director 1000 Murad Ali Mohmand said no compromise would be made on quality of work.

On each site different materials tests like slump test, cylinder test, steel bar measurement, steel bars, counting concrete quality checking have been conducted, Ahmad Ali informed. Every concrete work is conducted in presence of the Engineers and Project Director's team, he informed.

He said the team is trying its best to ensure quality of work as per the vision of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ahmad Ali informed that the Engineering Wing during Swat visit also checked Badminton Hall in the public sector area in Mingora Basketball and Volleyball Court in Kabal, which were found as per drawing and specifications. The team of Engineers also appreciated the contractor work and assured DG Sports KP that by March 2021 these four playing facilities would be ready for players.

In his comments, DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak said sports as the prime area to learn the basic skills of leadership roles. Inspiring Future Athletes, both male and female, at the grassroots level is the prime objective of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sporting activities, he said, in school, colleges and universities are important for students to inculcate healthy and positive values like patience, confidence and discipline and it is why Chief Minister KP has issued clear directives for regularly holding sports events to promote healthy trends in the society