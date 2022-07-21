UrduPoint.com

Govt To Develop Mechanism To Secure Borders, Curb Human Trafficking

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 21, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb human trafficking

PM’s aide to strategic reforms Salman Sufi says this step will ensure ending fake visa issues and human trafficking.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2022) Salman Sufi, head of the Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms, said securing borders and curbing human trafficking is a strategic priority area of the government.

In his tweets on Thursday, he said a mechanism is being developed on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to electronically verify all the foreign valid visas with relevant embassies at airports and borders.

Salman Sufi said this step will ensure ending fake visa issues and human trafficking. He said countries around the world will be able to work further closely with our border agencies and highlight the unprecedented steps Pakistan is taking to end human trafficking from the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Visa Border All From Government

Recent Stories

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

More rain, wind expected in most parts of country

16 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Kh ..

Chairman NDMA Visits Flood Affected Areas in DI Khan & Tank

33 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order g ..

Sheikh Rashid asks SC to take suo motu and order general elections to save Pakis ..

37 minutes ago
 Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in f ..

Hina Pervez Butt makes important announcement in film style

49 minutes ago
 PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

PTI’s newly elected 15 MPAs take oath

1 hour ago
 Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s bes ..

Abdullah Shafique will become one of world’s best Test openers, hopes Babar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.