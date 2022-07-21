Govt to develop mechanism to secure borders, curb human trafficking

(@Abdulla99267510)

PM’s aide to strategic reforms Salman Sufi says this step will ensure ending fake visa issues and human trafficking.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2022) Salman Sufi, head of the Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms, said securing borders and curbing human trafficking is a strategic priority area of the government.

In his tweets on Thursday, he said a mechanism is being developed on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to electronically verify all the foreign valid visas with relevant embassies at airports and borders.

Salman Sufi said this step will ensure ending fake visa issues and human trafficking. He said countries around the world will be able to work further closely with our border agencies and highlight the unprecedented steps Pakistan is taking to end human trafficking from the world.