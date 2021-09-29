UrduPoint.com

Govt To Develop Raghan Dam As Eco-tourism Spot: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Usher Anwar Zaib Khan Wednesday said Raghan small dam at Bajaur tribal district would be opened for tourists and general public after its completion.

Talking to tribal elders, the minister said Raghan dam was an ideal picnic spot for tourists, recreational, eco-tourism, adventure sports lovers and would be developed as eco-tourism resort.

Besides chairlift, a public park, car parking, walking tracks and other facilities would be provided to tourists and residents of Bajaur at premises of the dam.

The minister visited different sections of the dam and directed authorities concerned to take speedy measures for completion of all ongoing schemes to ensure its early opening for the general public and tourists.

The dam is mainly constructed for irrigation purposes with huge potential to all use its pleasant atmosphere for eco-tourism, he said and added that over 5,500 acres of barren land would be irrigated from the project.

A chairlift would also be constructed on the premises of the dam site. He said KP has been bestowed with rich tourism's archeological heritage and home to Ghandara civilization besides numerous mountains wealth, attracting tourists around the year.

The minister said Dir Motorway and DI Khan-Peshawar motorways were landmark initiatives of the PTI government that after completion would change the destiny of people besides opening the entire KP for trade and tourism.

