UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Develop Rural Areas Ignored By Past Rulers: Zahoor Shakir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Govt to develop rural areas ignored by past rulers: Zahoor Shakir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir said that PTI Government has taken concrete steps for bringing prosperity and development of the areas that were ignored by previous rulers so that people residing in rural areas would be facilitated with all basic amenities of life.

Talking to a delegation comprising people of Doaba area at Hangu district,he said that merit and transparency was the hallmark of PTI government and believed in uniform development of all districts of the province without any discrimination.

The delegation informed the minister about the problems being faced by them in their areas including clean drinking water, education, health and irrigation.

The Special Assistant directed them to keep vigilant over construction work on ongoing schemes initiated in the district Hangu so that these projects would timely be completed. He also warned public officials for strict action against those who were found guilty in providing maximum relief to masses.

He said that the PTI's manifesto was making every member of the society socio-economically strong so that they were able to play their effective role in the development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Education Water Hangu All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Expo Al Dhaid gears up for Adventure &amp; Camping ..

35 minutes ago

RTA receives 31 thousand reports of items lost in ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP explores visions of youth in shaping healthc ..

2 hours ago

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.