Govt to develop rural areas ignored by past rulers: Zahoor Shakir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir said that PTI Government has taken concrete steps for bringing prosperity and development of the areas that were ignored by previous rulers so that people residing in rural areas would be facilitated with all basic amenities of life.

Talking to a delegation comprising people of Doaba area at Hangu district,he said that merit and transparency was the hallmark of PTI government and believed in uniform development of all districts of the province without any discrimination.

The delegation informed the minister about the problems being faced by them in their areas including clean drinking water, education, health and irrigation.

The Special Assistant directed them to keep vigilant over construction work on ongoing schemes initiated in the district Hangu so that these projects would timely be completed. He also warned public officials for strict action against those who were found guilty in providing maximum relief to masses.

He said that the PTI's manifesto was making every member of the society socio-economically strong so that they were able to play their effective role in the development of the country.