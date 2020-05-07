Govt to devise a proper mechanism to lift or prolong lockdown: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Humayun Akhtar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Humayun Akhtar on Thursday while criticizing the opposition parties he said opposition is playing blame game over all matters including health as everyone knows that after 18th amendment all provincial governments were free to take decisions on health issues.

Talking to a private news channel he stated all provincial chief ministers and secretaries would devise the proper mechanism regarding lockdown through dialogue in the meeting of National Co-ordination Committee.

The chief ministers would give their suggestions for prolonging or lifting of the lockdown in the country,he said.

''I belong to an industrial family and all my factories are closed,the workers cannot return from their hometowns due to unavailability of transport,yet the opposition falsely blames Punjab government for not imposing the smart lock down,'' replying to a question he said.

People had to visit markets to buy edibles,store keepers and street vendors had to fetch food items to earn their bread and butter ,so smart lock down was the need of time,he suggested.

He stated that may Allah protect us from all the terrible contagious disease,by the grace of Allah Pakistan has not suffered much as compare to America and other European countries.