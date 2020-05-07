UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Devise A Proper Mechanism To Lift Or Prolong Lockdown: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Leader Humayun Akhtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:43 PM

Govt to devise a proper mechanism to lift or prolong lockdown: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Humayun Akhtar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Humayun Akhtar on Thursday while criticizing the opposition parties he said opposition is playing blame game over all matters including health as everyone knows that after 18th amendment all provincial governments were free to take decisions on health issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Humayun Akhtar on Thursday while criticizing the opposition parties he said opposition is playing blame game over all matters including health as everyone knows that after 18th amendment all provincial governments were free to take decisions on health issues.

Talking to a private news channel he stated all provincial chief ministers and secretaries would devise the proper mechanism regarding lockdown through dialogue in the meeting of National Co-ordination Committee.

The chief ministers would give their suggestions for prolonging or lifting of the lockdown in the country,he said.

''I belong to an industrial family and all my factories are closed,the workers cannot return from their hometowns due to unavailability of transport,yet the opposition falsely blames Punjab government for not imposing the smart lock down,'' replying to a question he said.

People had to visit markets to buy edibles,store keepers and street vendors had to fetch food items to earn their bread and butter ,so smart lock down was the need of time,he suggested.

He stated that may Allah protect us from all the terrible contagious disease,by the grace of Allah Pakistan has not suffered much as compare to America and other European countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Visit Buy May Market Family All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Around 48 cases of allotment of houses pending in ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Tayyab Umrani posted as AMS Services Hospital

7 minutes ago

Coronavirus provokes steep losses at Air France-KL ..

2 minutes ago

Cruise Ship Linked to COVID-19 Outbreak in Austral ..

2 minutes ago

Noorul Haq Qadri says Qadianis cannot be made part ..

21 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.