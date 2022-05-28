Govt to devise planning to curb load-shedding: Miftah

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League's (Nawaz) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take all important measures to resolve the LNG crisis

Talking to a private news channel, Miftah said the government would develop a long term planning to address load-shedding issues being faced by the people due to the ill-planning of Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, he asserted, could not pay attention to resolve the transmission and supply issues. besides also not bringing reforms in NEPRA.

The PTI leadership, according to the finance minister was working for their personal interest instead of the country.

The minister said, that PML-N government was giving priority to nation's interest and for that reason long term planning was being made to curb inflation.

He said all out efforts were being made to ensure the commodities available at affordable rates in the market.

In reply to a question about price hike issue after surge in the prices of petroleum products, he said, we always stressed about abolishing subsidy which to him (Miftah) was root cause of every problem.

He said, Imran's regime had made tough agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which the people were facing multiple problems.

He assured that incumbent government would make soft agreements with the International Lender Agency (IMF) to put the country back on the path of progress.