Govt to deworm around 600,000 children in phase-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The government is all set to launch Phase-II of the Deworming Campaign in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on January 23 with a target to deworm around 574,000 school age children (5-14 years).

The parents were urged to send their children aged 5-14 years to their nearest government or private schools, colleges on January 23 during school timings for free and safe deworming medicine.

The goals of the deworming campaign were to improve health and academic performance of the school-age children, said an Official of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training while talking to APP on Monday.

He said the Islamabad Deworming Initiative successfully treated 200,320 children in its first round of mass deworming in 2019, with a target of treating 574,000 children in the second round.

The meetings had also been organized specifically for the provision of details regarding upcoming Deworming to the heads of the public as well as private sectors schools, colleges, he added.

Mass deworming of 17 million children in Pakistan was important in directly supporting achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and also hitting the governments top health targets of overcoming malnutrition and anemia, he remarked.

The school-based deworming programme, he said, in coordination with the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education will treat 547,000 children aged 5-14 years in Islamabad to overcome intestinal infections.

He highlighted that the alarming findings of a national survey to assess intestinal worm infections, revealing approximately 17 million school-age children in the country, including around 574,000 in the Islamabad Capital Territory, were in need of regular deworming.

He believed the deworming of children would ensure their improved physical and cognitive growth, resistance to infections and positive school performance.

The initiative, he said, was in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of addressing the health challenges of children, including malnutrition and stunted growth.

For the initiative, the official told the World Health Organization had provided deworming drugs (Mebendazole 500 mg) through its donation programme.

An official from the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration told APP that the orientation meetings were also being organized on the upcoming school-based deworming campaign for the heads and community leaders of the public-private schools.

The meetings were passionately attended by the officials from the ICT Administration, representatives from Federal Directorate of Education, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), District Health Department and by the officials of the Project of Deworm Islamabad.

An official of the District Health Officials while talking to this scribe, assured of the safety of the medicine and importance of deworming in affected areas.

Private school community leaders had assured their full support in administering deworming medicine to children in their schools, he added.