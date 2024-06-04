Govt to distribute cloth bags in exchange of plastic bottles

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) On the directives of the Punjab Government, a camp was set up at Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk (Chowk Fawara) in Bahawalpur by the Bahawalpur District Administration in collaboration with Ashraf Sugar Mills and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry to eliminate plastic.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa distributed cloth bags to citizens for collecting plastic bottles and cash for collecting plastic. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that plastic is polluting our environment and that plastic pollution has alarmingly increased climate change. He further said that there is a need to control plastic pollution, eliminate it completely, limit its use, and immediately switch to plastic-free items. The Punjab government is making vigorous efforts and initiatives in this regard.

The camp was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Deputy Director Local Government Khursheed Ahmed, CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas Sial, President Traders Association Hafiz Rao Muhammad Khuram, officers of the Social Welfare Department, Civil Defense, education Department, civil society, traders' associations, and members of the District Peace Committee. According to the Environment Department, more camps will be set up in the city for the convenience of the public to encourage all segments of society to play an effective role in curbing the use of plastic.