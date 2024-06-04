Govt To Distribute Cloth Bags In Exchange Of Plastic Bottles
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) On the directives of the Punjab Government, a camp was set up at Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk (Chowk Fawara) in Bahawalpur by the Bahawalpur District Administration in collaboration with Ashraf Sugar Mills and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry to eliminate plastic.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa distributed cloth bags to citizens for collecting plastic bottles and cash for collecting plastic. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that plastic is polluting our environment and that plastic pollution has alarmingly increased climate change. He further said that there is a need to control plastic pollution, eliminate it completely, limit its use, and immediately switch to plastic-free items. The Punjab government is making vigorous efforts and initiatives in this regard.
The camp was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr. Sana Ramchand, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Deputy Director Local Government Khursheed Ahmed, CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Assistant Director Environment Ansar Abbas Sial, President Traders Association Hafiz Rao Muhammad Khuram, officers of the Social Welfare Department, Civil Defense, education Department, civil society, traders' associations, and members of the District Peace Committee. According to the Environment Department, more camps will be set up in the city for the convenience of the public to encourage all segments of society to play an effective role in curbing the use of plastic.
Recent Stories
Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7
‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’
Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace
PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP reserves verdict on Pervaiz Elahi's by-election plea for PP 323 minutes ago
-
DC directs magistrates to take action against profiteers3 minutes ago
-
UNICEF country representative calls on Chairperson BISP3 minutes ago
-
Paper factory gutted3 minutes ago
-
MPA hails police for arrest of killers3 minutes ago
-
2nd three-day int’l conference on computing technologies held at UOA13 minutes ago
-
AIOU faculty board approves programs of social sciences13 minutes ago
-
DC for timely arrangements to establish cattle markets for sacrificial animals13 minutes ago
-
Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 717 minutes ago
-
Report on new toll plazas sites sought as admin pledge to zero tolerance against overloading23 minutes ago
-
Children’s safety collective responsibility: CM23 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts needed to safeguard planet: Gilani23 minutes ago