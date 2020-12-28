Govt to distribute COVID-19 vaccine free of cost: Dr Nausheen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) Dr Nausheen Hamid on Monday reconfirmed that government is offering free Covid-19 vaccination to all citizens as it pushes ahead in the global race to achieve nationwide immunity against the coronavirus.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said government has allocated initial funding of $150 million to purchase a COVID-19 vaccine directly from the international market by the second quarter of the next Calendar year to begin immunizing its population of 220 million people, adding, phase III of clinical trials of Chinese vaccines was proceeding well and free of cost shots would be available to the people soon.

She also mentioned that government has allowed the private sector to import vaccines for protection against the novel coronavirus and front line healthcare workers will be at the top of the vaccine priority list.

In the second stage, the elderly and at risk-population will get the vaccine and lastly, the common people, she added.

Replying a Question , she said government has already started tracking passengers who have arrived in the country from the United Kingdom after a new coronavirus strain was discovered in England.

She said government is tracing and testing people and those who test positive for the virus will be placed under quarantine, adding that the new coronavirus strain in the UK was very dangerous.

"The virus has the capability to spread rapidly from an infected person," she added.

She also said that the coronavirus vaccines will be equally effective against the new mutant of the virus and there is no reason to panic.

She said the transmissible of the new strain is a bit higher but this does not mean it is more lethal and more people are going to die due to it.