Govt to distribute minimum 14 days ration among families

The Punjab government will distribute minimum 14 days ration among families which are in quarantine due to coronavirus on the lists prepared by the home department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab government will distribute minimum 14 days ration among families which are in quarantine due to coronavirus on the lists prepared by the home department.

The distribution of ration will start from Saturday and 777 families of DG Khan, and 1,247 families of Multan will receive the ration.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Unit Mian Khalid Mehmood here on Friday.

The PDMA distributed Rs 450 million among the districts for the disaster management, out of which Rs 20 million each to divisional headquarters and Rs 10 million each to remaining 27 districts of the Punjab.

Earlier, the PDMA also distributed Rs 1.44 billion among districts from its budgetary allocated resources. These funds are being utilized for coronavirus related procurement.

The meeting was briefed that the PDMA staff was monitoring people coming back fromaboard.