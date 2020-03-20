UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Distribute Minimum 14 Days Ration Among Families

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:11 PM

Govt to distribute minimum 14 days ration among families

The Punjab government will distribute minimum 14 days ration among families which are in quarantine due to coronavirus on the lists prepared by the home department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab government will distribute minimum 14 days ration among families which are in quarantine due to coronavirus on the lists prepared by the home department.

The distribution of ration will start from Saturday and 777 families of DG Khan, and 1,247 families of Multan will receive the ration.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Unit Mian Khalid Mehmood here on Friday.

The PDMA distributed Rs 450 million among the districts for the disaster management, out of which Rs 20 million each to divisional headquarters and Rs 10 million each to remaining 27 districts of the Punjab.

Earlier, the PDMA also distributed Rs 1.44 billion among districts from its budgetary allocated resources. These funds are being utilized for coronavirus related procurement.

The meeting was briefed that the PDMA staff was monitoring people coming back fromaboard.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Police Refute Claims of Restricting Entry t ..

1 minute ago

Putin Discusses With Security Council Situation in ..

1 minute ago

Ijaz Alam Augustine chairs civil society organisat ..

1 minute ago

Bavaria leads the way as Germany mulls nationwide ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects Indian contentions of "politiciza ..

4 minutes ago

US stocks mixed as virus impact worsens

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.