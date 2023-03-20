Govt to distribute three flour sacks each among 168,000 families of district Khyber

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour and Excise Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi and Food Minister Haji Fazal Elahi here on Monday met with 80-member delegation of merged districts and assured distribution of 168,000 sacks of free-of-cost flour among deserving people of district Khyber under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labour and Excise Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi and food Minister Haji Fazal Elahi here on Monday met with 80-member delegation of merged districts and assured distribution of 168,000 sacks of free-of-cost flour among deserving people of district Khyber under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

They met with delegation led by Tehsil Chairman Mufti Muhammad Kafeel at CM Secretariat while representatives of KP Food Departments were also present on the occasion. Both the ministers listened to the problems faced by the people of merged district and assured distribution of three sacks of flour among each family residing in Bara, Jamrud and Landikotal before the start of holy month of Ramazan.

The issues included non-availability of Benazir cards in merged districts, delay in clearance of beneficiaries due to lack of internet facilities, women not leaving homes due to tribal tradition and the possibility of mismanagement also came under discussion.

Both the provincial ministers explained that there is no need for women to leave their homes, but they can send any of their male heirs for receiving the free flour. Similarly, distribution of flour will be completely transparent under Benazir Income Program, they added.

The ministers further said that despite the lack of resources, the provincial government is spending Rs 19 billion on this package in just one month.

Regarding the poor mustahqeen (beneficiaries) without having registration in BISP, the district administration has been instructed to register more beneficiaries as well so that more poor families could benefit from the incentives, later.