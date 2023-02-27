Govt to divert ample resources for youth emancipation: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government had decided to divert ample resources to youth to help them become self-sufficient and contribute towards the country's development.

In his video message on 'Youth Week' which will be marked across the country, the prime minister said an inclusive approach would be extended to the youth in order to mainstream them.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the government had declared 2023 as the year of the youth, where several projects aimed at their emancipation would be launched.

He said events would be held across the country to encourage the participation of youth comprising 68 percent of the population.

He said laptops would be distributed among the distinguished youth and students.

The prime minister recalled that his party launched various projects for the youth in its tenures including the Punjab education Endowment Fund, soft loans, and scholarships.

He said the youth programme had been extended keeping in view their significant human resource in national development.