UrduPoint.com

Govt To Divert Ample Resources For Youth Emancipation: PM

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Govt to divert ample resources for youth emancipation: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government had decided to divert ample resources to youth to help them become self-sufficient and contribute towards the country's development.

In his video message on 'Youth Week' which will be marked across the country, the prime minister said an inclusive approach would be extended to the youth in order to mainstream them.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the government had declared 2023 as the year of the youth, where several projects aimed at their emancipation would be launched.

He said events would be held across the country to encourage the participation of youth comprising 68 percent of the population.

He said laptops would be distributed among the distinguished youth and students.

The prime minister recalled that his party launched various projects for the youth in its tenures including the Punjab education Endowment Fund, soft loans, and scholarships.

He said the youth programme had been extended keeping in view their significant human resource in national development.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Punjab Government

Recent Stories

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

42 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

51 minutes ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

2 hours ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

2 hours ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of incit ..

Lt Gen Amjad Shoaib arrested over charges of inciting public against state insti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.