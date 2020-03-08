Govt to do its best for women empowerment: Samina Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :First Lady Samina Arif Alvi said on Sunday the government would do its level best to empower women in the society in accordance with the Constitution and Islam.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of 1st Women Festival 2020 organized by Alhamra Arts Council on the Women Day here at Alhamra Hall, she said women globally observed the day against worldwide gender discrimination, adding equal representation of women in all spheres of life should be recognized.

The first lady said women were demanding recognition of their rightful role, presence and participation in every field of life.

She said women were working in every field, organization and institution, whether it was art, culture or factories.

She said the role of women in a healthy and educated family was prominent.

"Women play equal role in economy and stability of the country," she added.

Samina said the nation should work unanimously against gender discrimination in all fields.

Speaking on right of inheritance for women, she said it was obligatory according to islam to give the defined share of inheritance to daughters of the family. The first lady said rights of women were well described in Surah Al-Nisa of the Holy Quran.

"We, Muslims, need not to be scared as our religion is clear about the rights of women," she added. The only issue was lack of education, she said and added that gradually things would be improved.

She quoted the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah about empowerment of women and lauded the Pakistani women for their determination in facing terrorism in the country.

She appreciated Alhamra Arts Council and its chairperson Muneeza Hashmi for organizing the first women festival and hoped that such events would be continued in future.