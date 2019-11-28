UrduPoint.com
Govt To Do Legislation In Parliament Over COAS Extension: Mian Farrukh Habib

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:20 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farrukh Habib Thursday said the government would do required legislation in the parliament with consensus regarding extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Supreme Court (SC) had granted six months extension to the COAS which made disappointment to undemocratic forces.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Supreme Court (SC) had granted six months extension to the COAS which made disappointment to undemocratic forces.

He said the COAS had played pivotal role for eliminating the menace of terrorism and resolving economic woes by visiting the different countries including China.

The parliamentary secretary said the strong democracy was present in the country and all the issues were being sort out through discussion in the parliament as well.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government adopted zero tolerance policy over corruption and money laundering and also determined to recover looted national exchequer that would be utilized for the welfare and uplift of the country and masses.

