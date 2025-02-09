Open Menu

Govt To Ease Burden On Salaried Class, Bring Non-taxpaying Institutions Into Tax Net: Advisor

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Govt to ease burden on salaried class, bring non-taxpaying institutions into tax net: Advisor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Advisor to the finance minister Khurram Shahzad said on Sunday the prime minister's top priority was to alleviate the tax burden on the salaried class and concrete steps were being taken to achieve this goal, while institutions currently not paying taxes would be brought under the tax net.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news, Advisor to the Finance Minister revealed that the government is committed to providing tax relief to the salaried class.

Shahzad stated that institutions including agriculture currently not paying taxes will be brought under the tax net, ensuring a fairer distribution of tax obligations, adding, this move is expected to boost economic growth and provide much-needed relief to the middle class.

Khurram Shahzad also welcomed the collective efforts of Pakistan's four provinces in introducing reforms for agriculture and restructuring the tax system.

He said this move aims to boost economic growth and provide relief to the middle class, adding, the provinces have been working together to implement these reforms, which include changes to the agricultural income tax regime, set to take effect from January 2025.

Responding a query, he said the present government is fully committed to boosting exports, particularly in the textile sector and will facilitate other institutions to increase their exports.

To achieve this goal, the government will provide various incentives, including addressing the long-standing issue of high electricity costs, he added.

By reducing electricity costs, the government aims to enhance the industry's competitiveness and increase exports, he mentioned.

Furthermore, the government will also focus on resolving other key challenges facing the textile sector, such as the withdrawal of zero-rating on local supplies for export manufacturing and the cumbersome sales tax refund system, he added.

The Advisor to the Finance Minister further expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister and his finance team, acknowledging the positive signs in the economy.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..

12 hours ago
 First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge ex ..

First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of South Sudan

UAE President receives President of South Sudan

14 hours ago
 Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

15 hours ago
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

15 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

16 hours ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

16 hours ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan