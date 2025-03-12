Open Menu

Govt To Elevate Quality Of Medical Education: Mustafa Kamal

March 12, 2025

Govt to elevate quality of medical education: Mustafa Kamal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to take all necessary steps to elevate the quality of medical education in Pakistan.

During meeting with the President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Dr Rizwan Taj, the minister emphasized the importance of upgrading the medical education to meet international standards.

Syed Mustafa Kamal acknowledged the contributions of Pakistani doctors worldwide, stating, “Doctors from Pakistan are making the country proud not only in the middle East, the United States, and Europe but across the globe."

"We must ensure that this tradition of excellence continues in the future.”He said, “We need to ensure that the education imparted in our medical institutions aligns with global benchmarks.

"

Syed Mustafa Kamal directed that PMDC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, take effective measures to enhance the medical education system.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing and improving the quality of medical education in Pakistan. The meeting discussed the current medical education system in the country.

During the meeting, PMDC President Dr Rizwan Taj briefed the minister on the existing medical education framework and ongoing initiatives to enhance its standards.

Both agreed on the need to further improve the quality of medical education to align with international benchmarks.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ensuring high-quality education in Pakistan’s medical institutions, equipping future healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to compete globally.

