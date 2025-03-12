Govt To Elevate Quality Of Medical Education: Mustafa Kamal
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to take all necessary steps to elevate the quality of medical education in Pakistan.
During meeting with the President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Dr Rizwan Taj, the minister emphasized the importance of upgrading the medical education to meet international standards.
Syed Mustafa Kamal acknowledged the contributions of Pakistani doctors worldwide, stating, “Doctors from Pakistan are making the country proud not only in the middle East, the United States, and Europe but across the globe."
"We must ensure that this tradition of excellence continues in the future.”He said, “We need to ensure that the education imparted in our medical institutions aligns with global benchmarks.
"
Syed Mustafa Kamal directed that PMDC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, take effective measures to enhance the medical education system.
The meeting was aimed at reviewing and improving the quality of medical education in Pakistan. The meeting discussed the current medical education system in the country.
During the meeting, PMDC President Dr Rizwan Taj briefed the minister on the existing medical education framework and ongoing initiatives to enhance its standards.
Both agreed on the need to further improve the quality of medical education to align with international benchmarks.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ensuring high-quality education in Pakistan’s medical institutions, equipping future healthcare professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to compete globally.
Recent Stories
Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal
Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat
Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge
Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract
Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..
Ma’an releases its community contribution report
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day
Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem
UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation
90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA
89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..
Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DHA CEO vows to ensure quality health services in Rawalpindi6 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin crackdown on price gouging continues6 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges world community to move ahead to help resolve much-delayed Kashmir conflict6 minutes ago
-
Mian Channu police swiftly solve murder case, arrest accused6 minutes ago
-
Jafar Express: Help desks set up at four stations in Railways Multan division6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Aziz Bhatti Hospital6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Crack Down on Fake Number Plate Shops6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to enforce complete ban on plastic bags in Quetta city6 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two men involved in Libya boat tragedy6 minutes ago
-
SHC Bench, District & Sessions Courts boycott Judicial proceedings6 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers booked over profiteering6 minutes ago
-
Govt to elevate quality of medical education: Mustafa Kamal6 minutes ago