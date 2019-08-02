Govt to eliminate corruption: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday said the government was effectively holding accountability against corrupt people to eradicate corruption and money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday said the government was effectively holding accountability against corrupt people to eradicate corruption and money laundering.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted no compromise policy on corruption to recover looted national wealth from the plunderers, which would pave the way for stabilising the economy, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the leadership of both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were involved in massive corruption that was why their bigwigs were confining in jails on corruption charges.

He said there were differences between Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, adding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wanted his daughter in the politics but not his brother.

Replying to a question, he said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had no active role in the country's politics and claimed that Maulana would not hold long march toward Islamabad in October.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card to get sympathies of the people, but he would fail in his designs.

Sheikh Rashid assured that the government of Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure as it was working for development and welfare of the people and country.

Replying to another question, he said hectic efforts were being made to make railway department profitable, adding many corrupt officers had been dismissed from the service.