Govt to eliminate illegal immigration: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said that government would ensure complete elimination of illegal immigration during this tenure.

"We will take all possible measures at our end to overcome this issue" the minister state this during a meeting with 6-member delegation led by Italian Under Secretary Manilo Di Stefano.

Italain delegation congratulated the Interior Minister on improved security situation in Pakistan and upgrading capital Islamabad as a family station, said a press release issue here.

The matters of mutual concerns and proposals to improve Pakistan-Italy ties were brought under discussion.

"Number of Pakistanis are living and working in Italy and contributing positively for the economic progress there" the minister said.

The Italian Under Secretary showed complete satisfaction over facilitation and support provided to them by Pakistani government.

The matter of illegal immigrants was brought under discussion, to which the Interior Minister responded by saying that Pakistan government would take all possible actions to eradicate this menace.

The Italian delegation seemed affirmative that there had been a decline in such matters and also said that in order to solve this problem completely, they were ready to provide maximum possible support to the government of Pakistan.