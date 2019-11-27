UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Eliminate Illegal Immigration: Ijaz Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 09:28 PM

Govt to eliminate illegal immigration: Ijaz Shah

Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said that government would ensure complete elimination of illegal immigration during this tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said that government would ensure complete elimination of illegal immigration during this tenure.

"We will take all possible measures at our end to overcome this issue" the minister state this during a meeting with 6-member delegation led by Italian Under Secretary Manilo Di Stefano.

Italain delegation congratulated the Interior Minister on improved security situation in Pakistan and upgrading capital Islamabad as a family station, said a press release issue here.

The matters of mutual concerns and proposals to improve Pakistan-Italy ties were brought under discussion.

"Number of Pakistanis are living and working in Italy and contributing positively for the economic progress there" the minister said.

The Italian Under Secretary showed complete satisfaction over facilitation and support provided to them by Pakistani government.

The matter of illegal immigrants was brought under discussion, to which the Interior Minister responded by saying that Pakistan government would take all possible actions to eradicate this menace.

The Italian delegation seemed affirmative that there had been a decline in such matters and also said that in order to solve this problem completely, they were ready to provide maximum possible support to the government of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Interior Minister Progress Italy Family All Government

Recent Stories

Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Russia, China Agree on Assessment of US Withdrawal ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan lead Northern by 147 runs with two wic ..

1 hour ago

German Military Apologizes for Posting Nazi-Era Un ..

2 minutes ago

All Parties Conference on Kashmir situation on Dec ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister taking bold steps in interest of co ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.