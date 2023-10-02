Govt to eliminate street criminals, dacoits: Baqar

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that the government is persistently fighting to curb street crime in Karachi and dacoits in the Riverine area and simultaneously working hard to bring in investment in the province by facilitating the investors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that the government is persistently fighting to curb street crime in Karachi and dacoits in the Riverine area and simultaneously working hard to bring in investment in the province by facilitating the investors.

He stated while addressing the participants of National Security & War Course-24, who called on him here at CM House.

Major Gen Amir Najam, the Chief Instructor, led the delegation. Provincial caretaker ministers, Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz, Mubin Jumani, Junaid Shah, Omar Soomro, Chairman P&D Shakeel Mangnejo, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar, provincial secretaries attended the program.

The meeting was briefed by Chairman P&D Shakeel Mangnejo, and IG Police Riffat Mukhtar on the development and crime situation respectively.

IG Police said that so far 63,527 street crime cases, including 20,830 mobile snatchings, and 36,369 two-wheeler thefts have been registered during Sept 2023.

To a question, the CM told the participants that police and Rangers have sped up targeted operations against street criminals and drug mafia, who were also involved in street crime.

The CM said that he has given a task to his police Rangers to eliminate street criminals through a crackdown.

“The police have also started developing data of the street criminals, and prosecution of the street crime has been strengthened.

The IG Police said 221 cases of kidnapping for ransom have been registered this year compared to 81 in 2022. The Larkana Range has 128 cases while Sukkur Range has 46. At this, the CM said that a comprehensive operation against the dacoits was being planned in Sindh and in the Punjab simultaneously.

The CM said that the operation was being supported by the Pak Army/Rangers and drones most probably drones would be used to hit their hideout in the thick forest located in the center of the Riverbed.

The operation has been started against the dacoits but it will be intensified shortly.

He added that dacoits have started surrendering. Seven dacoits had surrendered last week.

The meeting was informed that 12,368 dacoits/terrorists were killed and 190 injured in 2023.

Chairman P&D Shakeel Mangnejo said that Sindh has a population of 55.696 million. The province has a 71 percent male and 46 % female literacy rate.

The school dropout rate is 51 percent for which the school education dept was offering different incentives, particularly scholarships and incentives to control the issue.

Sharing health indicators, the meeting was told that the maternal mortality rate has been recorded at 224 per 100,000 and the infant mortality rate at 39 per 1000. With the measures taken by the provincial government, Sindh has no polio cases during 2022-23.

Talking about growth potential, the CM said that Sindh is home to one of the oldest civilizations in the World and was Known for its cultural diversity, rich heritage, and Sufi tradition. He said that Sindh was blessed with immense natural & human resources - Coal, Oil, and Gas Reserves, a 250-long coastline, agriculture, livestock, and Fisheries Resources, and a vibrant Industrial and services Sector.

The Port City of Karachi- Pakistan’s largest Urban Centre and Industrial hub is also situated in Sindh Province.

Sindh produces 3,300 MW of electricity and 2,100 MMCF gas, 8.049 million barrels of oil, 1.862 million bales of cotton, 3.945 million metric tons of wheat, 2.58 MM tons of rice, and 18.335 MMT of Sugarcane. At this, the CM said that Sindh was rich in resources, but we have to utilize our resources properly.

Sindh has a development outlay of Rs 2. 28 trillion and utilizes Rs 68.179 billion on the debt serving.

The CM told the participants that his government has developed an attractive model to attract investment in different sectors.