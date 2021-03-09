UrduPoint.com
Govt. To Empower Women Economically: Fehmida Jamali

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:47 PM

Govt. to empower women economically: Fehmida Jamali

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Tuesday said that the government was taking all possible steps to ensure empowerment and protection of women economically

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali on Tuesday said that the government was taking all possible steps to ensure empowerment and protection of women economically.

Talking to APP, she declared working women as a positive sign and said they stand with men shoulder to shoulder in all fields.

She said that role of women equally important in the development of a nation or a country, so women should have equal rights.

"We are trying to provide employment opportunities to women in all walks of life. The government has been making efforts from day one to give wide employ opportunities to them," she said.

She said that the character of women could not be ignored in the society.

