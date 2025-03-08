Open Menu

Govt To Empower Women, Minorities Economically: Rana Mashhood

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering women economically and supporting minority rights under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Speaking at the Dr. Ruth Pfau Award 2025 ceremony on Saturday, he emphasised the crucial role of minorities in national development and paid tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau, describing her as a true savior of suffering humanity.

Rana Mashhood highlighted that Pakistan's economy is on the path to recovery due to the government's efforts. He noted that nearly half of the country’s population consists of women, and under the Prime Minister’s directives, various measures are being implemented to create respectable employment and business opportunities for women and youth.

Under the National Youth Employment Plan, the government is equipping young people with skill training, internships, business support, and job opportunities across different sectors. Specialized training programs in technology, digital skills, and other key fields are also being introduced to prepare the youth for modern challenges.

He stressed that the government is committed to providing equal opportunities to talented young individuals to help them realise their potential. For women’s empowerment, initiatives include providing capital and resources for home-based businesses, low-cost loans through the Youth Loan Scheme, and access to training and entrepreneurship development programs.

Addressing the role of minorities, Rana Mashhood underlined that their contributions to national progress are invaluable and assured that the government is dedicated to protecting their rights and ensuring their well-being.

He also paid tribute to Dr. Ruth Pfau's legacy in establishing leprosy treatment centers across Pakistan, acknowledging her relentless service to humanity.

The ceremony concluded with Rana Mashhood distributing shields to individuals who made significant contributions to the social sector. The event was attended by Christian social leaders, journalists, and other dignitaries, including Focal Person Rizwan Ahmad and Sohail Sadiq.

