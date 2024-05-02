Govt To Empower Women On Priority,says PSPA Vice Chairman
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 06:23 PM
) Punjab government was working for the health and education of women on priority basis
The low income families were getting relief under Punjab Social Protection Authority programmes like, Bunyad Program, Aghosh Program, Punjab Human Capital Investment Program, Khud Mukhtiar Program and Zewar-e-Taleem Program.
Vice Chairperson Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) JahanAra Wattoo expressed these views during visit to Government Boys School, Government Elementary Girls school and Primary Health Center in Thatta Qureshi, a suburb of Muzaffargarh.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yusuf Chhina, CEO Tariq Habib Farooqui and others were also present.
Vice Chairperson Jahan Ara said that 6,43,000 people have been registered in 13 districts, including Muzaffargarh district, and more than Rs 2 billion have been distributed so far under Bunyad program.
She stated that early childhood classes were started in 4300 schools and more than 960,000 female students have been registered, in which Rs 1,000 per month is given to the female students of class 6 to 9 for 80 percent attendance.
She said that the purpose of distribution of scholarships among female students was to increase the ratio of education among women so that women could complete their education and play an important role in the development of society.
All matters have been done in a meritorious and transparent manner so that the deserving families and individuals could benefit more from the people-friendly projects of the government.
