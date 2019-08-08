UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Encourage Entrepreneurship Culture In The Country

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 10:39 PM

Govt to encourage entrepreneurship culture in the country

The government has decided to focus on proper training along with subsidized loans for the development of entrepreneurship culture in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The government has decided to focus on proper training along with subsidized loans for the development of entrepreneurship culture in the country.

This was told to the participants of a high-level consultative meeting on Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) which was held here on Thursday.

The meeting was held to brainstorm on effective implementation mechanism of the scheme to ensure creation of maximum number of jobs through entrepreneurship development in the country.

Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs co-chaired the meeting with Asad Umar, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Industries and Production and Ms Sania Nishtar, Advisor to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.It was highlighted in the meeting that besides access to finance, entrepreneurship needs a mindset change by focusing on soft skills like courage to take risks, and resilience in the face of odds, as fear of failure and loss is a major barrier for business development.

It was observed that the government should rope in right institutions and organizations to impart proper entrepreneurship training to all the loan beneficiaries of the scheme in order to make them successful and thriving businessmen.Only then, they would be able to achieve Government's objective of catering to unemployment through the creation of maximum number of jobs, they added.

Muhammad Usman Dar thanked all the participants of the meeting for their valuable input to make Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) a game changer initiative of the PTI government for creating maximum jobs through entrepreneurship development in the country.

Related Topics

Loan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Business All Government Jobs

Recent Stories

US$859 bn oil, gas and petrochemical projects unde ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Chamber, South Africa explore investment oppor ..

26 minutes ago

Colombia to stage most ambitious international pro ..

1 hour ago

India mulls opening fuel marketing to foreign inve ..

1 hour ago

FNC Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee confirms selection ..

1 hour ago

South Africa batsman Amla retires from internation ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.