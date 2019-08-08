Govt to encourage entrepreneurship culture in the country

The government has decided to focus on proper training along with subsidized loans for the development of entrepreneurship culture in the country

This was told to the participants of a high-level consultative meeting on Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) which was held here on Thursday.

The meeting was held to brainstorm on effective implementation mechanism of the scheme to ensure creation of maximum number of jobs through entrepreneurship development in the country.

Muhammad Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs co-chaired the meeting with Asad Umar, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Industries and Production and Ms Sania Nishtar, Advisor to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety.It was highlighted in the meeting that besides access to finance, entrepreneurship needs a mindset change by focusing on soft skills like courage to take risks, and resilience in the face of odds, as fear of failure and loss is a major barrier for business development.

It was observed that the government should rope in right institutions and organizations to impart proper entrepreneurship training to all the loan beneficiaries of the scheme in order to make them successful and thriving businessmen.Only then, they would be able to achieve Government's objective of catering to unemployment through the creation of maximum number of jobs, they added.

Muhammad Usman Dar thanked all the participants of the meeting for their valuable input to make Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) a game changer initiative of the PTI government for creating maximum jobs through entrepreneurship development in the country.