Govt To Encourage Mercury Free Products:Zartaj Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Govt to encourage mercury free products:Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said the government was committed to encourage and promote industries making mercury free products in the country.

Addressing a news conference here, she said preparing an action plan with Deputy Director Chemical Dr Zaigham of Chemical Mina Mata Convention was a big achievement and was meant to control the excessive use of mercury in health sector and various other industries especially makers of whitening creams.

She said ,"Global Environment Facility (GEF) is also funding in this project to help reach the target to eliminate mercury." She further elaborated that Pakistan was also internationally recognized as a 'Green Champion' because of its ongoing environmental friendly projects.

She said MoCC had given further time to several industries which were using excessive mercury in whitening creams above the standard rate of one pbm.

"We are not going to crackdown or ban any industry but would punish if they would not implement the instruction within the given timeframe," she added.

There were many soaps which were also dangerous to skin and cause problems. "We met CEOs of many manufacturers of skin whitening products and asked them to remove mercury from the products.

She said Ministry of Science and Technology was also working with her ministry to cope with the problem. She urged media to stop misleading advertisement campaigns related to skin whitening products.

She said in 2013 Pakistan became signatory of Mina Mata convention and our achievement was to pass appropriate legislation to implement the convention.

Deputy Director Chemical Mina Mata Convention Dr Zaigham said there were industries in Pakistan which were making mercury free products including LED lights, thermometer, blood pressure apparatus and dental equipment.

He said 123 countries were involved in the mercury free campaign and our goal was to bring Pakistan at the top of mercury free countries.

