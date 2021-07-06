UrduPoint.com
Govt To End Colonial Legacy Of `pomp And Glory' Protocol Culture: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Govt to end colonial legacy of `pomp and glory' protocol culture: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday, indicating to review the protocol and security for ministers, governors and chief ministers, said the government would put an end to the colonial legacy of 'pomp and glory'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday, indicating to review the protocol and security for ministers, governors and chief ministers, said the government would put an end to the colonial legacy of 'pomp and glory'.

"Next week Cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy in this regard," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said in order to save the taxpayers money and avoid inconvenience to the public he would not be going to any private function with protocol and security.

"I am also reviewing protocol & security for ministers, governors & PTI 9Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) CMs to decide how we can minimize expenditure & end public inconvenience," he said. "We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people."

