Govt To End Old Caravan System For Iran-Iraq Pilgrimages, Introduces Licensed Organizers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Govt to end old caravan system for Iran-Iraq pilgrimages, introduces licensed organizers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Tuesday announced that the traditional Qafila Salaar (caravan leader) system for organizing pilgrimages to holy sites in Iran and Iraq will soon be phased out.

According to the Ministry’s spokesman Muhammad Umar Butt, all future pilgrimages will be managed exclusively through authorized Ziyarat Group Organizers (ZGOs) approved by the ministry.

He said the Ministry has already initiated a scrutiny process for companies interested in organizing pilgrimages.

So far, security clearance of 585 companies has been completed, while 95 new companies submitted their documents during the latest extension, he added.

He further informed that existing companies can submit their documents until August 31, while new applicants will remain eligible to apply until September 10.

“The registration certificates of Ziyarat companies that fulfill all requirements will be issued soon,” the spokesperson confirmed, urging prospective organizers to complete their documentation at the earliest.

