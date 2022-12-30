UrduPoint.com

Govt To Engage Int'l Operators To Help Run Three Major Airports

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Govt to engage int'l operators to help run three major airports

The government on Friday decided to engage international operators to help run three major airports of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi with a view to attracting direct foreign investment and providing world-class facilities to passengers.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The government on Friday decided to engage international operators to help run three major airports of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi with a view to attracting direct foreign investment and providing world-class facilities to passengers.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the matters pertaining to the aviation sector, a PM Office press release said.

It was decided that the government would hire the services of operators of international repute to run the three major airports in the first phase.

As per the plan, the international operators would help run the said entities for a period of 20-25 years.

The meeting also decided to engage the International Finance Corporation to provide consultancy services.

The international operators would provide the services of international standards at the said airports, besides uplifting them through foreign investment.

The meeting gave the Public Private Partnership Authority a go-ahead to initiate the formalities.

The prime minister instructed the Authority to ensure the accomplishment of the process transparently and in accordance with the highest standards.

The meeting was told that 44 countries were pursuing the public-private-partnership formula including the US, UK, India, Bahrain, and Brazil where the airports were run under the PPP mode.

Related Topics

Karachi India Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Bahrain Brazil United Kingdom Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

SHO suspended over negligence

SHO suspended over negligence

54 seconds ago
 Rosstat Updates Russia's 2021 GDP Growth Estimate ..

Rosstat Updates Russia's 2021 GDP Growth Estimate to 5.6% Year-on-Year

55 seconds ago
 UN rights chief calls for coordinated regional app ..

UN rights chief calls for coordinated regional approach to protect Rohingya Musl ..

1 minute ago
 Khalifa Foundation renovates hospitals in Yemen&#0 ..

Khalifa Foundation renovates hospitals in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

32 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Release of South Korea's Indo-Pacific ..

EU Welcomes Release of South Korea's Indo-Pacific Strategy - Spokesman

8 minutes ago
 KP Governor signs helicopter bill after dissenting ..

KP Governor signs helicopter bill after dissenting note

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.