Open Menu

Govt To Enhance Standard Of Medical Education

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Govt to enhance standard of medical education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The quality of medical and dental education will be enhanced at par with international standards, considering local needs and ground realities.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Medical Education and Patient Care and Minister of State Prof. Dr. Aamir Bilal said that while chairing a high-level meeting at Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) head office for the promotion of medical education and quality health care in the country.

He said there will be no compromise on the minimum standards and quality.

The minister said that PMDC has a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and standardization of medical and dental education, professional practice, and ethical standards in the country.

He said that all necessary steps will be taken to revise existing rules and regulations of PMDC including the syllabus for MDCAT, curriculum for undergraduate medical dental education, and accreditation standards for the accreditation of medical and dental institutes.

He emphasized that it will be ensured to standardize the MDCAT, NRE and NEB exams to stringent quality assessments, updated curricula, and modern teaching methodologies to produce competent and globally competitive healthcare professionals which are safe for society.

The meeting was attended by PMDC council members, the Federal Special Secretary for Health, President CPSP, members of the task force and sub-committees, nominee of HEC, nominees of the provincial health departments, present and former vice-chancellors, deans, experts in the field, representatives of nursing council from across the country.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and Prof. Dr. Rizwan Taj President of PMDC.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education HEC Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

10 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan